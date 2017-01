Politics, Protocols and the Changing of the Guard

Do 2016’s political changes foreshadow blockchain’s impact? Cryptiv’s CEO argues the two might be more intertwined than one might think.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest