Polytechnic Student Who Slit the Throat of His Girlfriend With Knife Receives Punishment in Yola

Luka Shuaibu, a diploma two student of Tourism and Leisure Management Department, Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, who attempted to slice the throat of his girlfriend, Salkida Ishaya, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a magistrate court in Yola.

According to Vanguard reports, Shuaibu was, yesterday, sentenced by Chief Magistrate Shehu Ahmad after the court found him guilty of the two count charges of attempt to commit culpable homicides and causing grievous hurt to his lover.

The presiding magistrate said the sentence was based on the witnesses, testimonies as well as admission of guilt by the convict, noting that the parties involved in the case, if not satisfied with the judgement, can appeal.

It would be recalled that sometimes last year, the convict, Shuaibu, slit the throat of Miss Sakilda Ishaya his girlfriend, for alleged distrust.

Some people, who spoke to Vanguard, lauded the judgment, pointing out that it would serve as deterrent to others who abuse relationship.