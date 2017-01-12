Ponzi Schemes Exposing Nigerians to Cyber-attacks–Deloitte

Many Nigerians participating in various Ponzi schemes dotting the web are at great risk of losing valuables in terms of compromised data or money as they are exposed to cyber-attacks, a cyber-expert has warned.

Tope Aladenusi, head cyber risk services at Deloitte Nigeria, who gave the warning, said some of the schemes going on online are actually being used as bait to advance other types of cyber-attacks. According to him, the schemes are leveraging on social engineering techniques to obtain confidential data such as bank details of the victims.

“Some of the schemes require victims to visit infected websites that can compromise the individual’s computer” Aladenusi added. Prior to the ‘freezing’ of participants account of a popular Ponzi scheme known as MMM, the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had warned Nigerians against participating in such schemes, describing it as fraudulent.

However, some Nigerians have defied the warning and continued ‘investing’ in the scheme until it announced the ‘freezing’ early December 2016. Reports had it that that over three million Nigerians had their money trapped in the scheme, which is being expected to be ‘unfrozen’ by January 14.

However, many of such schemes have emerged on the web with huge participation from Nigerians. LEADERSHIP findings show that new schemes are coming up virtually every week with a promise of huge returns on investments. Some of them include NNN, Crowdrising, iCharity, Swissgolden, E-cooperative, Ultimate Cycler, among several others.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

