Pool of Tears as One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest (Photo)
Late Miss Queen Ekong, one of the victims of December 19th Reigners Bible Church tragety was laid to rest last week.
Queen Ekong, also known as Julia Adams was buried on the 5th of January in a Cemetery. Until her tragic death, she was an undergraduate at the University of Uyo. May her soul rest in peace, Amen. See more photo below;
The post Pool of Tears as One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG