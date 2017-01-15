Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pool of Tears as One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest (Photo)

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Late Miss Queen Ekong, one of the victims of December 19th Reigners Bible Church tragety was laid to rest last week.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Queen Ekong, also known as Julia Adams was buried on the 5th of January in a Cemetery. Until her tragic death, she was an undergraduate at the University of Uyo. May her soul rest in peace, Amen. See more photo below;One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest amidst tears 2 One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest amidst tears 1 One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest amidst tears 3

The post Pool of Tears as One of the victims of Reigners Church collapse, Queen Ekong laid to rest (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.