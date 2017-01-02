Poor policies, facilities hinder management of mental disorder in Nigeria

“There is only one government-designated facility in Abuja that can cater for the mental health of the people living in the FCT.”

The post Poor policies, facilities hinder management of mental disorder in Nigeria appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

