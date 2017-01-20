Pages Navigation Menu

Pope Francis congratulates US President Trump

Daily Mail

Pope Francis congratulates US President Trump
Daily Mail
The pope has called on Donald Trump to be guided by the 'rich spiritual and ethical values' that have shaped US history as he takes office. He is one of many world leaders reacting to the inauguration of Republican Trump as the 45th President of the USA.
