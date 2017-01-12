Pages Navigation Menu

Pope Francis warns about scammers selling tickets to papal event

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Pope Francis on Wednesday warned Catholics against “scammers” trying to sell tickets to his weekly general audience, the Vatican said in a statement. “One does not have to pay for access to the audience,” the leader of the Catholic Church said. “You need tickets to attend the audience, and on these tickets it says in…

