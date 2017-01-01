Pope, in year-end message, urges action on youth unemployment
Pope Francis in his year-end message, urged leaders on Saturday to do more to tackle youth unemployment, saying a generation was being lost to desperation, migration and joblessness. At his last public event of 2016, an evening vespers service in St. Peter’s Basilica, the 80-year-old Francis said doors had to be opened for young people…
