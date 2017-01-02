Pages Navigation Menu

Pope says terrorism casts bloodstain over world, condemns Istanbul attack

Pope Francis has urged leaders to work together to fight the “plague of terrorism”, saying in his New Year address on Sunday that a bloodstain was covering the world as it started 2017. Speaking to some 50,000 people in St. Peter’s Square for his traditional noon address, Francis departed from his prepared text to condemn…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

