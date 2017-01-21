Pope sends heart-warming message to Trump
Pope Francis has sent his heart-warming congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump on his inauguration Friday. The Pontiff urged the new President to keep fighting for the poor at a time of “grave humanitarian crises.” Francis offered his “cordial good wishes” and hoped Trump would be granted “wisdom and strength in the exercise” of […]
