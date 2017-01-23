Popular Actor was Mistakenly Shot Dead During Filming of Music Video(Photo)

28-year-old Gold Coast actor, Johann Ofner has died after being shot in the chest while Australian hip hop group, Bliss n Eso filmed a music video at a bar in Eagle Lane in the Brisbane CBD.

Ofner, was shot in what police called a “workplace incident” just before 2:00pm.

Detective Inspector, Tom Armitt said he died inside the Brooklyn Standard bar, which had been hired as a location for the music video.

“During the filming of that scene, several firearms were used. As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received wounds to the chest and has subsequently died from his injuries.

“At this point in time, Queensland police are conducting a criminal investigation. We do not know specifically how those injuries occurred at this point in time and that’ll be (the) subject of our investigation,” Detective Inspector Armitt said.

The Hip hop group members, Bliss, Eso and Izm released a statement on Facebook on Monday night, expressing their sadness over the accident.

“We were not on set at the time and our management team are currently working with the police and the production company filming the video to get more details.

“The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today,” they said.

Their management also released a statement, confirming Ofner died during filming for the band. “The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” it said.

The band had issued a call out seeking actors to play the parts of businessmen, taxi drivers and drug dealers in the music video.

Inspector Armitt said police were receiving complete cooperation from both the film crew and production company. “I can’t tell you whether they’re live or real firearms, I can’t tell you the type of ammunition that were being used.

“The deceased person was an actor in the scene. No other actors were injured, no other persons who were present were injured.”