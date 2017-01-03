Popular Bishop Makes Shocking Revelation About the End of Shekau and Boko Haram in 2017

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau might be in serious trouble come 2017 as Popular Bishop Musa Fomson of the Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace, has predicted the capture of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.



A report by DailyPost says that the cleric had predicted that Shekau would be captured alive and brought to Abuja by the Nigerian army.

In his New Year message yesterday, Bishop Fomson said: “The Nigerian Army will take Shekau captive the same way the terrorists leader had taken Nigerians captive. Shekau’s shame will be great as he would be brought to Abuja for Nigerians to come and see for themselves that the last of the bearers of the title of ‘Shekau’ has met his end because he mocked God and the peace he has ordained for Nigeria.



“Those who secretly support the terrorists while pretending to be patriotic citizens would finally be exposed except they find ways of cutting support to Boko Haram and turn to the path of repentance. Their gang up against the peace of Nigeria is not pleasing to God and the cries of Nigerians to their maker would not go unanswered in the year.”

He further stated: “Even as God liberates Nigerians from terrorists on one hand, they will also be emancipated economically as the Almighty would restore what the people think they have lost multiple folds like he did to Job in the Bible.

“The upheaval within dominant political parties would however prove impossible to resolve. Top politicians will abandon the APC to make way for new entrants that will show unparralled eagerness to take over the position of those that would leave.

“My counsel is that even in the midst of these visions of abundance, Nigerians must declare a week of national fast and prayers seek the face of God so that the good things can come to pass while any untoward possibilities are averted. We must also repent of all our sins.”

The Bishop also said: “Nigerians complained about what they thought was the reversal in their economic fortunes but 2017 is the year they would realise that the words of Ecclesiastic 3:3 (A time to kill and a time to heal; A time to tear down and a time to build up.) are true and would not pass away without fulfilment.

“Mr President had spent the past time killing corruption that had threatened to kill Nigerians and 2017 is the year in which he shall fulfill his divine mandate to heal Nigeria from the ravages of the cancer of corruption. He has disrupted and torn down the reign of impunity and all the faulty foundations holding this country back; this year is the year in which he would build enduring institutions and systems that would establish a regime of fairness and equity for all Nigerians.”