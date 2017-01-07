Popular food joint owner allegedly confesses to using dead body water to cook in Uyo

The owner of a popular food joint in Uyo has allegedly confessed to using corpse’ water to make her food.

According to a report by Facebook user, Gabriel Ufot, the food joint called Eka Udo located on Aka road in Uyo is patronized by high and mighty. The restaurant was said to have offered free food to its loyal customers recently. But the owner confessed on December 29, saying she uses juju and water gotten from corpse to prepare her delicacies which she sells to the public.