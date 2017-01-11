Popular Singer Dies After She Was Brutally Beaten By Her Husband. (Photos)

Kijakazi Pazi Shaban, A Tanzanian female artiste has reportedly died. The woman died last week after she was allegedly brutalized by her husband.

According to eDaily, Kijakazi Pazi Shaban, a singer who was once a member of Kidedea music group, and known by her stage name Zamzam, died at her home in Musoma.

Her husband, a police officer, Hamad Ally took Shaban’s body to a morgue in Temeke, Dar es Salaam after she succumbed to her injuries.

When the sad news about Zamzam’s death spread, the public were informed that she died as a result of stomach ulcers. Her husband then said he would bury her in Kilimanjaro area.

But her family set out know why, and when she died. And then the truth emerged.

It was revealed that Zamzam had in the past sent gory photos of her deformed, wounded face to friends, saying she had been cruelly beaten by her husband, and that if anything would happen to her, that her husband should be held accountable, a source told the country’s newspaper Amani.

Zamzam’s family asked the husband to allow them see their relative’s body before he could bury her in Kilimanjaro, of which he agreed.

Postmortem performed at a Temeke hospital on Zamzam’s body revealed that the singer succumbed to her injuries following a beating.

Zamzam’s husband, Hamad Ally, was arrested and is being held at Chang’ombe police station as investigations continue.

Hamad had, after allegedly beaten his wife to death, requested his boss Ramadhan Ng’anzi for a van to “take his ailing wife to hospital.”

The police boss now says he was unaware that Hamad had killed his wife, and only thought he was doing him a favour by giving him the van to rush his sickly wife to hospital.