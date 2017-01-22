Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Wedding Vendor Debola Lewis of Yvent Kouture Got Robbed at a Hotel Security Checkpoint

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It’s indeed a sad irony that a security checkpoint creates an opportunity for motorists to get robbed. Debola Lewis of Yvent Kouture fell into a trap tonight, and he shared his tale for others to be vigilant. *** Less than an hour ago,I got robbed at gunpoint right in front of the security check @radissonblulagos. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.