Popular Wedding Vendor Debola Lewis of Yvent Kouture Got Robbed at a Hotel Security Checkpoint
It’s indeed a sad irony that a security checkpoint creates an opportunity for motorists to get robbed. Debola Lewis of Yvent Kouture fell into a trap tonight, and he shared his tale for others to be vigilant. *** Less than an hour ago,I got robbed at gunpoint right in front of the security check @radissonblulagos. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG