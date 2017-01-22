Popular Wedding Vendor Debola Lewis of Yvent Kouture Got Robbed at a Hotel Security Checkpoint

It’s indeed a sad irony that a security checkpoint creates an opportunity for motorists to get robbed. Debola Lewis of Yvent Kouture fell into a trap tonight, and he shared his tale for others to be vigilant. *** Less than an hour ago,I got robbed at gunpoint right in front of the security check @radissonblulagos. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

