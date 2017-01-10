Port Operators Lose N58.9bn In 8 Years To Forex, CPI

Seaport terminal operators in Nigeria have lost about N58.9billion to the rising foreign exchange scarcity, Consumer Price Index (CPI) among others in eight years.

According to an industry report compiled by a leading audit firm but yet to be officially released, the loss was due to a combination of factors which include rising Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the terminal handling charges which remained largely unchanged since 2006, among other things.

It said, “While the THC has remained largely unchanged, the CPI for Nigeria has increased by 119 per cent within the same time frame.

“At concession, dollar to naira rate was $1 to N151 (parallel market). However, the rate is now much higher. There has been no change in the terminal operator’s charges as well as no element of CPI adjustment. The effect of the exchange rate has not been applied on THC since the concession agreements were signed. Average estimated loss over the years amounted to N58.9billion.”

It added that an adjustment of the CPI of Nigeria and the foreign exchange fluctuation on the THC shows that the THC should be charged at a 238 per cent increase on its present fees, which would put it at N153,780 instead of N45,500.

The report said the exchange rate had affected the business of the terminal operators in the payment of government fees as most of the commitments of the terminal operators were in dollars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

