Portland Paints Gets NSE’s Approval for N1.02bn Rights Issue

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has approved the application of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria (PPPN)Plc to raise additional capital from existing shareholders via a right issue.

The company had last September applied to the NSE that it would issue 600 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N3.30 per share on the basis of three new shares for every two shares already held to shareholders.

However, the NSE has approved the application at an issuing price of N1.70 instead of the N3.30 initially proposed by the company. With the new price, PPPN will be raising about N1.020 billion from the right issue.

The Chairman of PPPN, Mr. Larry Ettah last year gave indication of the right issue when he told the shareholders at the company’s s annual general meeting that it would raise additional capital in pursuit of its plan to improve returns and address the high leverage position of the company and other business expansion plans.

“We will apply the planned rights proceeds to minimise the debt exposure risks of our business as well as carry out targeted expansion in our operations. The business will focus on its growth brands as well as make the necessary investment in marketing to improve its brands’ awareness and visibility,” Ettah said.

According to him, the company commenced a process of restructuring the business focusing on internal efficiencies and reviewing our route to market model in a bid to ensure that we build a sustainable future for the business.”

He had assured that despite the challenges and risks posed by the business environment, the company, whose flagship brand is Sandtex, would continue to consolidate on the restructuring and seek growth opportunities to deliver returns to the shareholders.

He disclosed that the company would focus on innovation and seek opportunities to introduce new products into its array of brands as it pursues increased profitability.

PPPN recorded 159 percent growth profit after tax in 2014 to N148 million, from N57.3 million in 2013. However, the company did not pay dividend because it was conserving funds to finance its expansion and business re-engineering process.

Meanwhile, the equity market declined further yesterday with the NSE All-Share Index declining by 0.17 per cent to close at 26,201.60.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

