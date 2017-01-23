Post insurgency: UNICEF says education its priority in North East
The UN Children Fund (UNICEF), on Monday, said investing in the education of children in the North East would be its top priority at the end of the Boko Haram insurgency. The Fund’s Chief Field Officer in Maiduguri, Mr Geoffray Ijumba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that “investing in education would safeguard…
The post Post insurgency: UNICEF says education its priority in North East appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG