Poultry farmers lament high price of poultry feeds in Delta
Poultry farmers in Asaba (Delta) and its environs have decried steady increase in the price of poultry feeds, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Some of the poultry farmers, who spoke with NAN in a separate interview in Asaba on Friday, expressed concern that price of feeds had increased by about 100 per cent….
