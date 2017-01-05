Pages Navigation Menu

Poverty: Kwara confirms residents have started receiving N5,000 alert – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 5, 2017


The Eagle Online

Poverty: Kwara confirms residents have started receiving N5,000 alert
The Eagle Online
The Kwara State Government has confirmed that some targeted residents in the state have have started having their accounts credited with the stipend since last Friday. The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Ayinke Saka, …
