Power Crisis: Electricity Generation Drops to 1,681MW

The collapse of the transmission infrastructure has worsened power supply as generation averaged 1,681.36 megawatts yesterday, down from a peak of 3,131.1 megawatts generated before the system collapsed on Sunday night, dropping generation to 10 megawatts, a report by Thisday has disclosed.

The report indicates that before the system collapsed, power generation on Saturday had peaked at 3,410 megawatts, which lasted for only two hours, before it dropped to 2,295.93 megawatts.

The Daily Hourly Demand Report obtained from the National Control Centre at Osogbo showed that 2,295.93 megawatts was generated for seven hours that extended till Sunday, before it dropped to 1,745.51 megawatts, which lasted for 10 hours.

While the system collapsed at exactly 7.27 pm on Sunday, generation ramped up to average 1,681.36 megawatts yesterday.

But the Daily Operational Report from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), showed that generation at exactly 6 am yesterday was only 478.8 megawatts.

With the low generation from the grid, it was learnt that the distribution companies were allocated less power from the grid, thus causing darkness in most parts of the country since Sunday.

For instance, it was gathered that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), which was allocated over 400 megawatts when generation improved during the Christmas celebration, received 192.01 megawatts for four hours yesterday before it dropped further to 162.01 megawatts, which lasted for six hours.

Before the system collapsed on Sunday, EKEDC had received allocations of 375.10 megawatts for two hours, 252.55 megawatts for three hours, 232.55 megawatts for three hours, and 212.55 megawatts for one hour.

In his reaction to the poor power allocation from the grid, the spokesman of EKEDC, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, in a statement yesterday apologised to the company’s numerous customers over the prolonged power outage.

Idemudia also confirmed that the outage was due to a system collapse from the National Grid, which affected the entire country.

He said repairs were being carried out to bring the system back on line and restore power, adding that the Ikeja West line, which comprises of Agbara and Akoka, had gradually been restored as of 03.56hours yesterday.

According to him, the other areas of Lagos are due to come on line soon.

“We are therefore appealing to customers to bear with us as supply will be restored as soon as these repairs are concluded. EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” he said.

A data from the NCC also showed that a partial system collapse had occurred on January 12 at 8.41 am, leading to loss of supply to Lagos, Osogbo, Jebba, Kainji and Shiroro.

