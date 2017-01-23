Power crisis: Nigeria loses 1297mw in 18 days
TRANSMISSION Company of Nigeria, TCN, has revealed that the nation’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22, leading to a loss of 1,297 megawatts within 18 days. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO, website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily forecast […]
