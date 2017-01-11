Power: Fashola Charges Service Providers To Make Customer Service Their Focus

· As Minister chairs the 11th Monthly Meeting of Power Sector Operators in Lagos · Encourages Operators, service providers to improve the user experience of consumers by improving metering and reducing estimated billings · Abuja DisCo, Okpai Power Plant, Shiroro win best performing DisCo, best performing thermal plant and best performing hydroelectric plant respectively in third quarter of 2016 The 11th monthly meeting of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN with Operators in the Power Sector, has held at the Ikeja West Transmission Station, Ayobo, Lagos with the Minister restating the need for the service providers to make optimum customer service their focus. Fashola’s remarks formed part of the ten paragraph Communiqué of the Meeting which was attended by high level representatives of Operators at the executive management levels, includingManaging Directors and Chief Executive Officers of GenCos, DisCos and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), as well as various government agencies such as the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

