Power hits 4,959MW, sector loses N534b

Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI, operational report for Jan. 3, said the power sector hit a peak generation of 4,959 megawatts as against 3,321 megawatts recorded on Dec. 2. On Wednesday, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wheeled out about 3,959 megawatts of electricity to the 11 distribution companies as the country’s power supply gradually stabilised….

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Power hits 4,959MW, sector loses N534b appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

