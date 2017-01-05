Power hits 4,959MW, sector loses N534b
Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI, operational report for Jan. 3, said the power sector hit a peak generation of 4,959 megawatts as against 3,321 megawatts recorded on Dec. 2. On Wednesday, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wheeled out about 3,959 megawatts of electricity to the 11 distribution companies as the country’s power supply gradually stabilised….
