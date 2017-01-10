Pages Navigation Menu

Power sector has failed, nobody is willing to tackle the issue – Saraki

Bukola Saraki

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday declared that the power sector has failed and nobody was willing to “tackle the issue headlong.” Addressing his colleagues on resumption of plenary, after a three-week break at the red chambers, he ascribed the poor performance of the power sector to errors in the privatisation process. […]

