Power sector loses N534b in 356 days – Guardian

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Over N534 billion in revenue was lost by the power sector in 2016, according to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). Among the reasons for the loss are shortages in gas supply, frequency and line limitations and water levels management …

