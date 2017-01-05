Pages Navigation Menu

Power sector loses N534b to gas shortage, others

The Nation Newspaper

Power sector loses N534b to gas shortage, others
The Nation Newspaper
The power sector lost more than N534billion of revenue in 2016, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has revealed. Of this figure, the industry lost N1.525 billion on December 24, last year alone. According to NESI, the N534billion amounts
