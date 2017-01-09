Power Supply: Fashola Tasks Operators On Service Delivery

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, reiterated the need for the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country to redouble their effort at providing a better service to their customers in 2017.

The minister, who stated this while declaring open the 11th Monthly Power Sector and Stakeholders Meeting held at the Ayobo Transmission Plant in Lagos yesterday, charged the operators to sacrifice more than they have already done to improve services, noting that customers are the essence of their being in the business.

Fashola, who admitted that it was the responsibility of government to provide the conducive environment for the players to succeed, said government is liaising with both local and international development partners to bring the liquidity crisis threatening the sector under control with a view to solving it thereafter.

“It is our hope that this will not only be a year we can improve on the quality of service to the expectant and service deserving public, but also a year we can improve the business environment in which you operate.

“In that regard, my team and I are working round the clock, but as pioneers you have to make more sacrifice and do more than you have already done,” he urged.

According the minister, the development partners being engaged “have shown commitment and inspiring attitude to key into the opportunities provided, while our partners in parliament are understanding with us”.

“We have already identified and listed the challenges; what is left to be done at this meeting is to set the agenda for the year in terms of what comes first and which should follow,” he explained.

