Power supply to Nigerian households drops to 37% in Q4 2016
BusinessDay
Power supply to Nigerian households drops to 37% in Q4 2016
Nigerian households experienced a decline in power supply during the fourth quarter of 2016, as only about 37 percent of Nigerians reported improvement in power supply in their residences. This is according to a new aggregated power poll result …
