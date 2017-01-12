Power supply to Nigerian households drops to 37% in Q4 2016

Nigerian households experienced a decline in power supply during the fourth quarter of 2016, as only about 37 percent of Nigerians reported improvement in power supply in their residences.

This is according to a new aggregated power poll result released Wednesday, by NOIPolls for the second half of 2016, covering Q3 and Q4.

This represents a significant nine-point decline when compared with results of the third quarter of 2016, which show that 46 percent of homes were supplied with electricity.

The reasons for the higher power supply in Q3 2016 (46%) are explained by the adequate water reserves in the nation’s water dams within this period (the peak of the rainy season), required to power the hydro generating plants.

Nigeria’s Kainji, Shiroro and Jebba hydro plants rely on water to generate electricity.

A review of the individual months covered in this period reveals a constant downward trend observed from the month of October to December 2016, and the month of December accounted for the lowest (27%) improvement in power supply in the second half of 2016.

Similarly, analysis of the monthly average cumulative hours of power supply experienced by Nigerian households nationwide for the months of August and September 2016 stood at 10.6 hours daily.

This represented the highest daily cumulative hours of power supply within the six-month period, while the quarterly nationwide average daily cumulative power supply to Nigerian households in Q3, 2016 stood at 9.9 hours.

These daily average hours of cumulative availability of power, the report noted, were not near an acceptable standard of 24 hours daily supply.

However, it was perceived to be a little better than the results obtained in Q1, Q2 and Q4 2016, with the quarterly nationwide average daily cumulative power supply of 8.8 hours, 6 hours and 9.6 hours, respectively.

These current results were in line with the power industry statistics obtained from the National Electric System Operation (SO), which showed that electricity generation improved step by step in the third and fourth quarters of the year across the country, as power generation hovered above 4,000MW, contrary to between 2,500 and 3,000 megawatts in the second quarter.

