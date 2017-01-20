Pages Navigation Menu

PPPRA speaks on ‘imminent fuel scarcity’

fuel

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday denied reports of an imminent fuel scarcity over Federal Government’s inability to pay fuel marketers N660 billion debt. ‎ PPPRA spokesman, Mr Lanre Oladele, in a statement described the speculations as “misleading and a gross misrepresentation of facts.” ‎ It reads: ‎”There were reports that fuel […]

