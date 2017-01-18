PR Agency Media Panache Announce Campaign; ‘Inspire Youngsters’ for Lagos Secondary Schools
Media Panache Nigeria (MPN); one of the leading Public Relations and digital agencies in Lagos has announced a new campaign tagged ‘Inspire Youngsters’, set to kick off in January, 2017….
