Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Lotanna Soundtrack)
Nigerian singer, Praiz and rapper, Naeto C, team up to share a new track titled ‘Remember’ which happens to be the original soundtrack for a soon to be released movie titled “Lotanna”. The inspiring/though-provoking track was produced by Tee-Y Mix. Download, share and enjoy. DOWNLOAD
