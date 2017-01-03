Pages Navigation Menu

Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Lotanna Soundtrack)

Nigerian singer, Praiz and rapper, Naeto C, team up to share a new track titled ‘Remember’ which happens to be the original soundtrack for a soon to be released movie titled “Lotanna”. The inspiring/though-provoking track was produced by Tee-Y Mix. Download, share and enjoy. DOWNLOAD

