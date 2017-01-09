PRC has no business regulating corporate governance for non-profits

By Kingsley Obom-Egbulem There’s been quite a lot of clowing, jesting and bike-filled comments on social media since Pastor E. A Adeboye announced his decision to retire or should I say “step down” as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Haters of pastors, psychotics who feel offended and incensed at the mention of the word ‘pentecostal’ or even God whom all the while have been asleep since the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna have suddenly woken up to feast.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

