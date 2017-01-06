Pregnant Women, Thousands Of Nigerians Struggle For Peace Corps Recruitment

Pregnant women were among the thousands of unemployed Nigerians in Ogun on Thursday that struggled to get the registration form for the recruitment into the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

Although, the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps is awaiting the Presidential assent, Premium Times reports that some pregnant women begged the officials of the corps to consider them for the job due to the unemployment situation in the country.

It was gathered that the women were among thousands of applicants who attended the exercise held in Asero Housing Estate of Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was further learnt that after the screening, which included, medical test, fitness, mental alertness, educational standard, among others, the pregnant women begged the PCN officials for the job after they were screened out on medical ground.

The Commandant of the Corps, Patriot Olalekan Yusuff, while addressing the applicants, admonished those who were screened out based on health reasons and pregnancy not to see the corps as being discriminatory but to commend it for being safety conscious.

He said: “We are peace loving body and we shall continue to promote and maintain peace. “For those of you that we screened out based on health conditions and pregnancy, I want you to understand that we value your life more than anything else and we cannot allow you to partake in the training,’’

The post Pregnant Women, Thousands Of Nigerians Struggle For Peace Corps Recruitment appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

