Premier League: Best and worst goalkeepers in English premiership history

The goalkeepers of the Premier League often get overlooked as people prefer to see goals scored rather than saved, but there have been some truly incredible goalkeepers in the league.

Here are the top 5 keepers to have played in the Premier League: Best Keepers

1. Peter Schmeichel

Country: Denmark

Years Active: 1981-2003

With enviable goalkeeping skills and an impressive career to match his intimidating size and physique, Peter Schmeichel was an exceptional goalkeeper.

Schmeichel also managed to score a remarkable 11 goals during his career, including one for the national team.

During his eight year spell as Old Trafford, he helped Manchester United bag five Premier League Titles, four FA Charity Shield titles, the famous Treble, three FA Cup titles, the UEFA Super Cup, and the 1998-1999 UEFA Champions League.

He was voted the World’s Best Goalkeeper in 1992 and 1993.

He joined Manchester United in 1991 until 1999 before leaving for Sporting Lisbon.

In 2001, he later returned to the Premier League by playing for Aston Villa and then Manchester City, before retiring in 2003

2. David Seaman

Country: England

Years Active: 1981-2004

The former England number one and Arsenal legend executed saves that few goalkeepers could.

His exceptional skills and passion helped the Gunners win many honours including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the 1994 UEFA Cup Winners Cup, and the 1993 League Cup.

He played for Leeds, Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, Arsenal and Manchester City.

3. Brad Friedel

Country: United States

Years Active: 1994-2015

The American-born footballer managed to join Liverpool in 1997 then moved to Blackburn Rovers, then to Aston Villa and eventually to Tottenham Hotspur.

In just his first season in Blackburn, he helped the team return to the Premier League.

Brad Friedel is one of the most consistent players in the League. For eight years, between the years 2004 and 2012 he did not miss a single game.

Some of the titles to his name include the Premier League record for most consecutive appearances and the 2003 Premier League Player of the Year.

4. Edwin van der Sar

Country: Netherlands

Years Active: 1990-2011

From the time he joined Fulham in 2001, the Dutchman put fantastic performances proving his reputation as the best keeper.

Van der Sar later moved to Old Trafford in 2005.

During his spell as Manchester United, Van der Sar set a clean record when he survived 1,311 minutes without conceding a single goal.

He has helped the Red Devils lift four titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

5. Petr Cech

Country: Czech Republic

Years Active: 1999-Date

Petr Cech is a brilliantly talented goalkeeper with great shot stopping abilities.

He holds the record for the goalkeeper with many clean sheets under a single football club. He joined the league in 2004 at Chelsea where he stayed until 2015 when he moved to London rivals Arsenal.

The Czech goalkeeper holds an impressive Best Goalkeeper award for three seasons; 2004-2005, 2006-2007, and 2007-2008 seasons of the EUFA Champions League.

Cech was included in the 2017 Guinness World Records book for his 181 clean sheets as of October 2016, the most by any goalkeeper in Premier League history.

Worst Keepers

The Premier League has also had its fair share of keepers who have been the exact opposite.

One tends to forget those who were not so good and who have given football fans some funny moments season after season and endured a torrid time in between the sticks.

They include:

1. Massimo Taibi

Taibi was signed by Manchester United for £4.5million by Sir Alex Ferguson as a potential replacement for Peter Schmeichel.

The Italian actually won man of the match in his first game against Liverpool, and must have though the world was in his hands.

However he only played just three more games, including conceding five against Chelsea.

Taibi was famous for his lack of concentration in the game.

He seemed to have butter in his gloves since he was always dropping the ball in the wrong places.

2. Kostas Chalkias

Greek keeper Chalkias was brought to the Premier League by Portsmouth

He made his debut away at fierce rivals Southampton, where he was part of the team that lost 2-1 in the Cup, and flapped at most things that came his way.

Over the five games he played for the club, Chalkias showed his penchant for wandering for crosses and coming miles out of goal.

He hit a free kick from Thierry Henry into his own net and hit Arjan de Zeeuw for scoring an own goal.

Chalkias was soon pushed down to third choice by Jamie Ashdown and Sander Westerveld, and eventually moved to Real Murcia in the Spanish Segunda Liga.

3. Andy Dibble

With a long career in football, Dibble started his career as a left back and many pundits think he should have never changed his role to goalkeeping.

Dibble was a complete failure between the poles.

His lack of quality turned him into a second choice keeper in favour of the oldest goalkeeper ever to have played in EPL, 43-year-old John Burridge, while at Manchester City.

In 1998 he was given the chance to resurrect his career by Middlesbrough.

He played two games. He conceded 11 goals. His next two clubs were Barry Town and Altrincham.

Dibble’s long career was also marked by enormous howlers and bench-warming matches.

