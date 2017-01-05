Premier League: Clubs get terror alerts from officials

The letter was prompted by updates from the National Counter Terrorism Security Office who also provided security advice.

Premier League clubs have gotten terror alerts and have been warned to be extra vigilant following the spate of terrorist attacks in Europe.

In the wake of the December 2016 attack on a Berlin Christmas market and twin strikes close to the Besiktas’ Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, the Premier League have written to clubs to step up their security measures.

“Premier League clubs take safety and security very seriously and have a range of policies and provisions in place. They routinely work closely with the police, and with their local safety advisory group,” a Premier League spokesman is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

“Following the tragic events in Berlin, the Premier League shared with clubs relevant up-to-date information and guidance provided by statutory authorities.”

Premier League clubs also received a similar letter following the 2015 Paris massacre, when 129 people were murdered in the French capital.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

