Premier League: Man United win amid controversy, Koeman beats former club Southampton

Manchester United moved level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham after victory on Monday at West Ham, who played for 75 minutes with 10 men following Sofiane Feghouli’s controversial dismissal. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that referee Mike Dean showed Feghouli a straight red card after the midfielder’s 15th-minute challenge on Phil Jones. However,…

The post Premier League: Man United win amid controversy, Koeman beats former club Southampton appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

