Premier League: Out of favour Markovic sent on loan to Hull by Liverpool

Markovic has played just 34 times for Liverpool since then manager Brendan Rodgers bought him for £20million.

Serbian international winger Lazar Markovic has been sent straight back out on loan to Premier League strugglers Hull on Monday by rivals Liverpool after a spell at Sporting Lisbon was cut short.

The 22-year-old — who has joined until the end of the season — returned to Liverpool after all three parties agreed it was best to bring his year long loan to Sporting to a premature end.

"The Tigers have signed Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season," read a Hull statement on their website.

Markovic, who has been capped 22 times, has played just 34 times for Liverpool since then manager Brendan Rodgers bought him for £20million (23.2m euros, $25m) after impressing in Portuguese side Benfica’s 2014 domestic double and run to that season’s Europa League final.

However, he has struggled and was sent out on loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce last season which also ended prematurely, because of injury, and failed to impress Rodgers’ successor Jurgen Klopp prior to the start of this season leading to his temporary move to Sporting.

