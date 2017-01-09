Premier League players all absent from Fifpro 2016 team of the year – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Premier League players all absent from Fifpro 2016 team of the year
The Guardian
Paul Pogba of Manchester United missed out on one of the three midfield berths in the Fifa World XI by just two votes. Photograph: James Baylis/Getty Images. Press Association. Monday 9 January 2017 07.50 EST Last modified on Monday 9 January 2017 …
Ogden: Ronaldo, Messi dominance can't last
Checkout all the nominees from FIFA's The Best award
When are FIFA's Player of the Year awards? All you need to know as Cristiano Ronaldo bids for glory
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG