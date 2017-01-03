Premier League West Ham’s Bilic furious at red card blow – Pulse Nigeria
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Premier League West Ham's Bilic furious at red card blow
Pulse Nigeria
Bilic felt his team were doubly wronged when Feghouli was harshly sent off for a 50-50 challenge with Phil Jones just 15mins. into a 2-0 defeat against Mourinho's side. Published: 00.45 , Refreshed: 29 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
Slaven Bilic rails against red card for West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli
Gary Neville: Sofiane Feghouli sent off due to Man United players' reaction
Slaven Bilic unhappy with Mike Dean's decision to send off Sofiane Feghouli
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG