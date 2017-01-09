PREMIERE: Seyi Shay – Yolo Yolo (Prod. By DJ Coublon)
Seyi Shay is back with a new track to kick off 2017. The delectable Nigerian singer “Seyi Shay” lights up the year 2017 torch with new sound “Yolo Yolo” produced by the hit maker “DJ Coublon” (who has been heavily linked to Don Jazzy’s Mavins recently) Yolo Yolo serves as follow up to her widely […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG