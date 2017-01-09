Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PREMIERE: Seyi Shay – Yolo Yolo (Prod. By DJ Coublon)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Seyi Shay is back with a new track to kick off 2017. The delectable Nigerian singer “Seyi Shay” lights up the year 2017 torch with new sound “Yolo Yolo” produced by the hit maker “DJ Coublon” (who has been heavily linked to Don Jazzy’s Mavins recently) Yolo Yolo serves as follow up to her widely […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.