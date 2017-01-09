PREMIERE: Seyi Shay – Yolo Yolo (Prod. By DJ Coublon)

Seyi Shay is back with a new track to kick off 2017. The delectable Nigerian singer “Seyi Shay” lights up the year 2017 torch with new sound “Yolo Yolo” produced by the hit maker “DJ Coublon” (who has been heavily linked to Don Jazzy’s Mavins recently) Yolo Yolo serves as follow up to her widely […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

