Premium Times Reply Army: “No Retraction or Apologies”

“No Retraction, No Apologies” – Premium Times Reply Army. Online News Portal, Premium Times has replied the Letter written by The Nigerian Army threatening to sue them for Posting Malicious and Defamatory publications against the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General, and the army’s counter-insurgency operation in the north-east of the country. The medium pointedly told the Army and their high command that they should expect neither a retraction nor apologies. In other words, Premium Times stands by its story. The reports, as Premium Times puts it, were those on the planned invitation of Mr. Buratai by the Code of Conduct Bureau for asset verification, disappearance of a high number of soldiers after a Boko Haram attack and an investigation detailing how soldiers allegedly killed a kidnapped pastor and labeled him a kidnapper. ALSO READ: How Army Dragged Premium Times To Court The army, in its letter of 22 December 2016, described the reports as “false,” “unsubstantiated,” and “unprofessional.” “Despite the fact that your unprofessional publications are injurious to the personality of the leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Army as a whole, it may interest you to know that your attempts have failed woefully to malign […]

