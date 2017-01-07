Prepare for bumper rice harvest this year, says Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has called on the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to work harder this year to make the state attain greater heights in rice production.

He told delegations from the ministry, IFAD, Abakalili Amalgamated Market Traders Association and political stakeholders from Ivo LGA who visited him in Uburu, that the reason the state is being celebrated today is because of Agriculture.

Umahi, according to a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Emma Anya, said it was necessary for the ministry and IFAD to work harder to enable the state get to where it should be in rice production.

He told the traders that there would be discussions on plans to create wealth for the people and make the International market in the state be like other big markets in the country. He advised them to quickly obtain forms to ensure that shops were allocated to them at the international market.

