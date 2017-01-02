Prepare for ‘difficult’ Tottenham, Willian warns teammates

Willian has called on Chelsea to respect the threat Tottenham pose to ending Antonio Conte’s Premier League winning streak.

Chelsea beat Stoke 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Eve – with two goals from Brazilian winger Willian – to extend their run to 13 straight top-flight victories, with Conte’s Blues six points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Spurs are desperate to cut into Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table heading into Wednesday’s London derby at White Hart Lane, and Willian says his team-mates must keep up the effort in order to collect another win which would set a new Premier League record.

“It will be a very difficult game, we are playing away so we have to prepare to make sure we keep going in the same way,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“We are going there to try to win the game.

“We did a great job because it was a very difficult game for us against Stoke.

“It’s now 13 victories in a row but we have to continue working hard. We feel very confident.

“We conceded two goals but we continued to play, which was the most important thing for us, and we did well.”

Willian was an unexpected casualty of Conte’s switch to a 3-4-3 formation, but has started to find form after winning Chelsea’s Player of the Year award last term.

The 28-year-old added: “There is no doubt about [it]. I feel much better now, I scored two goals and I’m very happy.”

