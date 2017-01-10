Pages Navigation Menu

Prepare For Liftoff The Federal Government has plans to build an aviation school – Pulse Nigeria

Prepare For Liftoff The Federal Government has plans to build an aviation school
Pulse Nigeria
The University, according to reports, is to boost development, and high quality of human resources. How do we know this? The Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, revealed this during a tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria
