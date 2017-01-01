Presidency Completes Corruption Probe of Ibrahim Magu

A report resulting from the corruption probe of Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been completed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari is insisting that due process be followed.

The president has asked that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have an input in the report, it’s said.

“The president has directed the AGF to send his report or advisory on Magu to the vice president for review,” someone in the know said.

“This is the position of things as I speak with you on the status of Magu. I cannot say exactly whether or not the AGF has submitted the report to Osinbajo.

The Nation.