Presidency explains current status of social investment programmes
Payments for the school feeding programme are being made directly to the cooks.
The post Presidency explains current status of social investment programmes appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG