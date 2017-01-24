Presidency, Ministers, Others Brainstorm On N’Delta Crisis

Key functionaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government from the Niger Delta Region said yesterday that the underdevelopment of the long neglected region as well as the restiveness which followed suit despite many measures to address the problems was a source of great concern to them.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani who spoke to journalists in the company of his counterparts, after a highly restricted close door meeting at the Villa said their goal is to come up with a result oriented formula that can solve the N’ Delta equation.

Usani said, “We are worried, we are sleepless at night and so we have decided to be burden bearers. We have vowed to be instrument of solution to our region. We can’t just fold our arms and see our region suffer anymore. We want the best for our people.”

While lamenting that the region still lacked a development strategy that was consistent in vision and coherent in implementation process despite government efforts , Usani said, “We understand that their demands varies and we are bent on offering our quota.

Pastor Usani further explained that as concerned indigenes of the region opportuned to be in government, they were resolved to change tactics in order to address the development paradox.

He said their primary goal was to among other things use the platform to connect those at the grassroots to the centre as well as engage all parties handling various projects in the region for satisfactory result

The minister who stated that the Buhari administration was determined to ensure that every stakeholder worked together to end poverty in the Niger Delta by promoting investment in physical infrastructure, basic social services and institutional developments, said they will stop at nothing to attend this feat.

He added that their mandate was to primarily send the message of teamwork to their brothers in the region and then, to foster their interests in the government of the day.

Usani said, “What has become obvious is that previous development planning efforts never addressed the region’s needs due to lapses in implementation, insufficient coordination and the absence of a coherent framework,” he said.

The minister who emphasised that the Niger Delta needed peace, unity and development, beckoned on their people to trust them.

The indigenous top government officials include, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, Senior Sepecial Assistant to the president on National, Assembly,mMinister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelema; Minister of state for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and technology, Belema Wakama, Managing Director, NDDC, Nsima Udoh Ekere, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Magdalene Anene and the Minister for state, ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Daramola Claudius.

