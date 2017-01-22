Presidency Reacts To Rumours That “Buhari Is Dead”

Presidency has denied rumours making the round by some unscrupulous elements that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Speaking on Saturday night, the Presidential spokespersons described as ”evil rumours” the social media reports on Buhari’s health conditions.

In their separate posts, published on their Twitter handles, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President and Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, dismissed the reports as false and clear case of mischief.

Mr Adesina said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. “As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grave to repent.’’

In the same vein, Mr Shehu dismissed the rumour that President Buhari was dead as being speculated by mischief makers.

He also described as false and untrue the report that the President was flown to Germany.

Shehu said: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. “He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!’’

The post Presidency Reacts To Rumours That “Buhari Is Dead” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

